Home | News | General | Media executive Olufemi Davies donates relief items to family of late rapper Dagrin (photos)

- Late Nigerian rapper Dagrin has been remembered by his fans and supporters a decade after his sad passing

- In commemoration of his remembrance, media executive, Olufemi Davies, donated relief items to his mother and siblings

- Davies posted photos on his Facebook page and noted that they were warmly received by the family of the deceased rapper

It has been 10 long years since the passing of Nigerian rapper, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun popularly known as Dagrin, who was famous for charting the course for indigenous rap in the music industry.

Several colleagues, fans and supporters of the late Pon Pon crooner flooded their respective social media pages with photos and touching words dedicated to the memory of the much loved rapper.

Among those who took the celebration of Dagrin’s life a top notch higher is top media executive, Olufemi Davies.

The media business mogul and some other volunteers tracked down the family members of the late rapper and donated food items, cash to them.

Please don’t tell his wife - Moyo Lawal begs fans as she shares sultry photo to celebrate Deyemi Okanlawon

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Davies posted photos from the visit on his official Facebook page. He also noted that everyone that stopped by were warmly received by Dagrin’s mother and his siblings.

"Today, 10years ago, we lost a music rave in Nigeria, Dagrin... The MetroNews team, Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku Foundation Fatee Mohammed Foundation members were in Jankara, Agbado axis to give his mum and siblings food items to share with the needy, she received us warmly," his caption read.

Check out photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Nigerians that were touched by the kindness of the media mogul and his team commended his efforts in the comment section.

"Nice one,so thoughtful of you and your team sir. May God grant him rest and grant those he left behind longevity and prosperity amen," a lady identified as Kaffi Adeola wrote.

Yoruba movie star Abu Rasheed dies, celebrities react

Read more comments below:

Lawal Tajudeen: "Thanks for the day, God almighty Allah will be with all of you"

Idowu Ogunleye: "More blessing God bless and crown all your effort"

Inioluwanimi Akeem Joseph Mudasiru: "For you people to remember this family God Almighty will remember you people and your generation for good in Jesus mighty name"

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that late Dagrin’s younger brother identified as Trod on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, caught the attention of many Nigerians following a post shared on his Instastory, directed at YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji. In the post shared by Trod, the young man subtly pleaded with the rapper to pick up his phone call.

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Condolence messages pour in as Nigerian gospel singer Yemi Oluwadaisi passes on

Top 5 Nigeria Rappers: Falz, Olamide And... Guess Who Else! | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...