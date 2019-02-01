Home | News | General | COVID-19: Super Eagles player, Musa dismisses positive test

Ahmed Musa

Nigeria Super Eagles Player, Ahmed Musa, has dismissed claims on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Musa, who plays for Al-Nassr Football Club in Saudi Arabia described the rumour as fake news on his verified Twitter handle.

“Please, ignore any false news about me or my family testing positive to COVID-19.

“We are self-isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia, as the law stipulates.

“Stay safe! Maintain social distance,’’ he twitted.

The Nigeria international also advised Nigerians to avoid fake news.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports, quoting a WHO global figure of coronavirus as at April 20, that Saudi Arabia, from where Musa says he just returned, had 12,772 confirmed cases, 114 deaths and 1812 patients have recovered from the pandemic.

