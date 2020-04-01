Home | News | General | Rev. Father Mbaka prophesied pandemic in 2015 — Adoration Ministry

The Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, has said the ravaging novel coronavirus pandemic was predicted by its spiritual director, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka.

The ministry, in a report it released on Wednesday, added that the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic was among the 40 prophesies Mbaka released in 2015 among other several issues affecting Nigeria.

The report made available by the spokesman for the ministry, Mr Maximus Ugwuoke, said Mbaka made prophecies on the pandemic while delivering separate messages on June 24 and July 8, 2015.

The report read, “At the Crossover night to this year 2020, Fr Mbaka did reveal in his 40 prophetic prayer points that ‘a lot of things will happen in this year 2020 that will change the definition, the description, the colour and the methodology and even the pattern of administration in Nigeria.’

“The present death and hunger which the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the world into was prophesied by Fr Mbaka five years ago, in the year 2015, precisely; on 24th June and 8th July 2015 in his video messages titled, ‘Disaster is coming.’ and ‘Pray against Death and Famine,’ respectively. Fr. Mbaka and the worshippers in the church that day shed tears as Fr. Mbaka delivered the message.”

The report said the message read in part, “Listen to this message, a time of death and famine is about coming. Listen to this message, a famine time and a time of death is about coming. Death and famine are two horrible marital partners. When death becomes the man and famine becomes the wife and they give birth what will be the name of their child? I am pleading, anybody is free to attack this message or discredit it, but remember that all I have prophesied none failed to come true.”

