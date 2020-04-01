IS IT TRUE? “Run Girls Are Getting Better Husbands Than Church Girls” – Lady Claims
How true this ? well to me , very true
All my colleagues in the University that were busy distributing p*ssy around are now married to rich responsible men, living better life.
But we that were dying in fellowship then are still doing “God when?” on every thread.
Hmmm….It is well.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Deola__Adereti/status/1252567725693702144
