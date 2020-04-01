Home | News | General | IS IT TRUE? “Run Girls Are Getting Better Husbands Than Church Girls” – Lady Claims
Lockdown: We’re hungry – Ogun indigenes protest in Abeokuta (Video)
We Don’t Have Resources To Bring Back All Nigerians Seeking To Return – Onyeama

IS IT TRUE? “Run Girls Are Getting Better Husbands Than Church Girls” – Lady Claims



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

How true this ? well to me , very true

All my colleagues in the University that were busy distributing p*ssy around are now married to rich responsible men, living better life.

But we that were dying in fellowship then are still doing “God when?” on every thread.

Hmmm….It is well.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Deola__Adereti/status/1252567725693702144

alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 185