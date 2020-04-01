Home | News | General | Ministry disowns Nov school resumption date

The Federal Ministry of Education has said it is looking for the author of a fake statement which said primary and secondary schools nationwide will resume by November 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Director of Press at the ministry, Mr Ben Goong, said Nigerians should disregard the fake notice, adding that the author was believed to be mentally unstable.

Goong noted that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, could not have signed a statement where the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, granted an interview, as shown in the fake statement.

Goong said, “The Federal Ministry of Education has disowned a press release circulating on multiple social media platforms insinuating that schools will reopen in November 2020, describing the release as the handiwork of an illiterate, who, going by the content of his release, also appears to be mentally unstable.

“The ministry is asking parents, students and the general public to disregard the release in its entirety, adding that there is no iota of truth about the release. Efforts are on to track the author, and he or she will be prosecuted.

“We could have ignored the release but for the massive calls from stakeholders expressing concerns.”

