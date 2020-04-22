Home | News | General | Kano sends 419 almajiris to Katsina over coronavirus fear

- 419 almajiris have been sent to Katsina government

- They were sent by Kano state to their state of origins

- This is also in efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus

The Katsina state government has received 419 almajiris evacuated by Kano state government to their state of origins as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Director of Press in the office of the Secretary to Government of the State (SGS), Alhaji Abdullahi Yar’adua, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Katsina.

The statement asserted that the SGS, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, received the almajiris on behalf of the state government.

Inuwa was quoted to have expressed happiness that Katsina and Kano were now taking the same measures toward curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the two states.

He explained that the state government had already closed down both Islamiyya and Qur’anic schools, and returned the almajiris to their parents including those from Niger Republic.

He thanked the Kano state government for making adequate arrangements in profiling and quarantining the almajiris before handing them over.

The SGS announced that all the children would be taken to the NYSC camp in Katsina for another round of health examinations.

After this, they would be transported back to their various local governments across the state.

He strongly advised parents to desist from sending their wards to unknown places thereby exposing them to social dangers under the guise of seeking for religious knowledge.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the wife of Kebbi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar Bagudu has promised that her foundation, Mass Literacy for The Less Privileged and the Almajiris Initiative (MALLPAI), would continue to cater for the poor in the society.

Hajiya Bagudu stated this on Saturday, January 11, during the 10th year anniversary of the MALLPAI held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking during a panel session at the event, Hajiya Bagudu assured that her foundation will continue to give back to society through the foundation.

She also revealed that MALLPAI foundation has commenced training of teachers and mallams in northern Nigeria.

“We are training them into the new system so that they will able to train the young ones. Without primary school education, we don't have anything because that's the base.

“We are also training the Islamic schools as well, the mallams there. So that they will be able also to teach those children properly,’’ she said.

She revealed that most of the foundation workers are volunteers without pay, stating that they work without being paid.

According to her, the volunteers are mostly working for the foundation due to the passion they have for less privileged children in the society.

“Passion alone drives any initiative in the society,’’ she added.

