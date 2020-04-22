Home | News | General | Lockdown: It's too small, can't you see? - Lady asks random man who sent her N3k for foodstuffs

- A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @the_emaediong has narrated the discouraging experience he had trying to help a lady

- The man said when he sent her N3,000 as a fast response to her call for help during the lockdown, the lady said the amount was too small for foodstuffs

- The Twitter user said that has totally discouraged him from helping strangers and he wouldn't be doing such again

Sometimes, the people who do not know how you make ends meet are the most entitled to your hard-earned income.

That can be said of a lady who instead of appreciating someone who sent her his widow’s mite told him what he gave her was too small.

The experience was shared by a Twitter user, @the_emaediong, who got the discouraging response. He said he sent her the money because he wanted to quickly help get during this lockdown period.

Twitter lady buys a house for mother after 10 years of hard work (photo)

“Sent 3k to a totally random stranger (Nigerian Woman) because she said she’s hungry and needs to buy foodstuff to cook. That money would have been better lost in gambl*ng ng,” he tweeted.

The man said though this is not the first time he is helping strangers, he would have to stop doing so after the woman’s response.

See his tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another lawmaker, Abdullahi Idris Garba, representing Kontagora/Wushishi/Mariga/Mashegu federal constituency in Niger state, joined the giveaway fray to help people through the economic hardship they are facing in the lockdown.

In a Facebook post he made on Wednesday, April 22, he said that he has started the distribution of 15,000 bags of rice, 16,000sacks of maize, 5500 tubers of yam to those in his constituency.

Idris said that the relief packages are also targeted at helping those who really need help like the elderly and widow.

Kind-hearted Nigerian man shows off money he found on the ground, says owner offered him reward

In other news, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, a coronavirus survivor, shared a powerful message on the disease in a short video by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Covid-19 survivor told people that being negative does not give them the right to stigmatise those that are positive for the virus.

Oluwaseun added that despite the fact there is so much information on how to protect oneself, nothing quite prepares one for the emotional hit when one's test comes back positive.

She assured anyone who is admitted at one the isolation centres for coronavirus that they are getting the best of care. She said that if she could survive, they too can.

