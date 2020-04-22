Home | News | General | Pope Francis expresses worry, says humans have ruined God's creation, sinned against earth

- The Roman Catholic church leader warned people against abusing the earth's resources and mishandling the environment

- The pope urged humans to be more compassionate and look after earth as it is God's gift to humanity

- He added that mother nature can be unforgiving if mistreated and people need to start doing better and taking initiative towards correcting their wrongs

Pope Francis has cried out over the damage humankind has inflicted on the earth.

The Roman Catholic church head pleaded with people to be more caring and protect the environment at all costs because it is God’s gift to man.

During a service on Earth Day, the pope noted that some challenges derived from COVID-19 pandemic needed to be tackled with a global response.

He added that natural tragedies are earth’s way of responding to carelessness and heartlessness by humans.

“We see these natural tragedies, which are the earth's response to our maltreatment,” the pope said.

Francis said the Lord would be so disappointed if anyone asked him his view on what is happening to the world.

The man of God maintained that human beings are responsible for the decadence being experienced by mother nature at the moment.

The 83-year-old leader urged the youths to take initiative and be at the forefront of fighting crimes against mother nature and try teaching people how the earth is the future.

“Take to the streets to teach us what is obvious, that is, that there will be no future for us if we destroy the environment that sustains us,” he added.

The pontiff reminded people that though God is mighty, merciful and ever forgiving, nature is the complete opposite.

According to him, if people fail to care for their environment, it will in turn come back to bite them.

“Saying the earth was not an endless deposit of resources to exploit. We have sinned against the Earth, against our neighbour and, in the end, against the creator,” Francis concluded.

