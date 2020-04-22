Home | News | General | Breaking: FG gives new details about COVID-19, says about 40 health workers tested positive for disease

- The federal government has said that about 40 health workers tested positive for coronavirus pandemic

- Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, disclosed on Thursday, April 23, during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19

- Ehanire, however, appealed to medical workers in the frontline of the COVID-19 fight to always protect themselves

The federal government said about 40 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Channel TV reports that this was disclosed by the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, April 23, during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Legit.ng gathered that he, therefore, appealed to medical workers in the frontline of the COVID-19 fight to always protect themselves while giving treatment to infected patients.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that following the news of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Mallam Uba Sani, has expressed gratitude to Almighty God for bringing the governor back on his feet.

Breaking: Lagos announces death of 2 COVID-19 patients, death toll rises to 18

It was reported that in his first official message after being tested negative of COVID-19, Governor Elrufai ordered the compulsory use of face masks for the people of the state.

He announced that an amendment to the quarantine regulations requires everyone in the state to wear a face mask when going out of the home or workplace for any reason, adding that his administration would make them available for the citizenry for free.

Speaking on El-Rufai's recovery on Wednesday, April 22, Senator Uba Sani, said that he was happy to hear the news that his brother, friend, and boss, was privileged by Allah to have come out of the virus alive.

In another report, the Kaduna state government gave new updates on the health status of Governor Nasir El-Rufai some weeks after being tested positive for coronavirus pandemic.

FG reacts to report claiming Chinese doctor tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria

Muhammad Sani Dattijo, the chief of staff to Governor El-Rufa’i, said his boss is not in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as being speculated on social media.

Dattijo in a tweet on Monday, April 20, revealed that El-Rufai is working from the isolation centre.

