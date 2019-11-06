Home | News | General | Beautiful: Woman who gave birth while in coma finally takes her newborn home

- A new mum filmed the heartwarming moment as her 11-month-old daughter Emily met her baby sister

- The little girl could be seen grinning as she watched her three-week-old sister

- Ava had been in NICU since she was born prematurely at 33 weeks

- Angela tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 and a week later she was in a coma

A woman who had given birth while in a medically induced coma has had the chance to bring her newborn daughter home.

The three-week-old baby has been in NICU since she was born prematurely at 33 weeks.

Posting on her Instagram page, the respiratory therapist identified as Angela Primachenko shared a video of her two daughters spending time together.

In the video, her 11-year-old daughter was seen caressing her sister with a huge smile plastered on her face.

Angela finally got to celebrate that milestone moment over the weekend, when she brought baby Ava home from the NICU to meet her big sister, Emily.

The youngin was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, April 18, and taken home to meet her whole family, including her grandparents.

"My girls meeting each other yesterday," captioned the mother of two.

It was earlier reported that the mother of two tested positive for coronavirus while 33 weeks pregnant.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with the virus on March 24 and a week later she was in a coma and on a ventilator at a hospital in Washington.

Angela spent ten days in a coma and when she woke up on April 6, she was told that doctors had safely delivered her baby girl Ava five days earlier in an effort to save their lives.

She was not allowed to hold the baby until she tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a Nigerian woman who became a mother after 16 years of marriage without a child. Identified as Susan Egenti, she was delivered of the babies at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja - The 44-year-old was delivered through a cesarean section on November 6, 2019.

[embedded content]

