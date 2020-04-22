Home | News | General | Good news for fans as football league set to resume next month (see exact date)

- Bundesliga is among top European leagues whose operations were grounded due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic

- Plans are now underway to have games resume but under stringent medical guidelines

- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the two teams gunning for the league title

Bundesliga is reportedly set to resume on Saturday, May 9, but under strict coronavirus prevention guidelines.

The German top-flight league was among those suspended across the world following the outbreak of the virus.

But according to Bundesliga chief Christian Seifert, the league "is ready to resume" after weeks out of action, but it will be up to the authorities to decide on the exact date.

"The Bundesliga is ready to resume, no matter whether on May 9 or a later date. But it's not up to us to find a date. The political decision makers decide. We have not defined an exact date today," Seifert was quoted saying.

"The fact that we are even able to think about resuming games underlines the performance of the German authorities. It would be presumptuous for the DFL to name an exact date for the restart," he added.

The second tier division is also scheduled to restart, with the two leagues expected to observe stringent medical measures to curb the spread of the virus.

SunSport reports only 322 people will be allowed in stadiums for any game and players will be required to was their own kits.

Clubs will also be required to install pitch-side sinks with temperatures of those accessing match venues taken upon entry via ear thermometers.

Amongst other things, pre-match handshakes, team photos and physical press conferences will be not admissible.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the two teams gunning for the league title, with the Bavarians sitting top with 73 points.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dutch Eredivisie is on course to become the first high profile league in Europe to be cancelled after the Prime Minister banned professional football until September earliest.

Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) expressed its intentions to end the 2019/2020 season following the ban.

“Based on the government's decision, the KNVB will consult with Uefa, after which the decision will be taken,” a statement from KNVB said.

Prime minister Mark Rutte made the damning announcement on Tuesday, April 21, attributing the ban to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

