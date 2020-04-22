Home | News | General | Chelsea star in negotiation with Premier League rivals Liverpool amid Coutinho's speculation

- Willian has reportedly started negotiations with Premier League club Liverpool

- The Brazilian winger has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham

- Philippe Coutinho's rumoured move to west London is believed to be the reason for Willian's potential switch to Anfield

- Willian's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season

Willian is reportedly negotiating a surprise move to Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool, reports in Spain claim.

The Brazil international's current deal at Stamford Bridge would expire in the summer and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing the winger.

According to Spanish news media outlet Sport Witness, the 31-year-old is currently in negotiations with Liverpool.

The outlet further stated that Chelsea's interest in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona could see the winger depart the west London club to Anfield.

And it is understood that discussion between Willian and the Reds have gone far with the Anfield giants putting a lucrative deal on the table for him.

Willian has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Europa League since his arrival from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

And the Chelsea attacker recently weighed in on Liverpool's success and suggested that their "secret is continuity."

"I think the secret is continuity.

"The coach [Klopp] has been with the club for almost five years. When you have continuity, you can win titles.

"They had a sequence of important victories, which show the maturity of the team.

"You have to have time to get things done, and Liverpool have had a coach and a philosophy for a long time.

"The team is the same, the cast, it is one or the other only that changes, the base is the same.

"In Manchester City, too, [Pep] Guardiola has been there for a long time, the philosophy is always the same."

