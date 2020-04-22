Home | News | General | UEFA finally reveals what will happen to VAR technology when leagues resume amid coronavirus

- VAR could be scrapped by UEFA for the remainder of the ongoing season

- The Champions League and Europa League are currently on hold over coronavirus pandemic

- The European governing body wants to avoid putting too many people together in the same place to ensure social distancing guideline

UEFA are reportedly planning to scrap the use of Video Assistant Referee technology in their competition in a bid to maintain the social-distancing rule.

The European football body is planning on a convenient time the all continental competition will resume for the remainder of the season since it was postponed last month over coronavirus.

And keeping people from clustering remains one of the requirements that must be fulfilled to ensure both the Champions League and Europa League run its course this season.

According to Sport Bible quoting RMC Sport, the executive committee of UEFA will discuss whether or not to allow the technology to remain for the rest of the season.

The European football body is expected to convene its members on Thursday and will deliberate on whether VAR should be used for the rest of the campaign or not.

Sport Bible further revealed that the Premier League might have found a solution to continue with the technology when the season resumes.

The organisers are considering moving out of sight officials from their Stockley Park base to a mobile unit as reported by Martin Lipton from The Sun.

Putting 30 people together in a small room checking over the many games that take place throughout the day will not conform with the guidelines of the government.

Hence, the need for an alternative as they also want to continue to reduce every margin of error on the pitch.

It appears as though the most likely solution is to have mobile vans containing the three-person team outside the car parks of stadiums.

This has only happened for one game in England - during Manchester City's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Burton Albion last term.

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed football leagues across Europe are ready to resume action albeit behind closed doors.

Major sporting activities remain grounded following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic including football, whose calendar has hugely been affected.

