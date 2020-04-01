Home | News | General | Fayemi unveils Covid-19 Response Website

as state deploys GIS based application to combat coronavirus

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Dr Kayode Fayemi

Ado-Ekiti—In the bid to strengthen the mechanism for combating the deadly coronavirus in Ekiti State, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has unveiled Ekiti State Covid-19 Response Hub, a Geographic Information System- based application that would help to curtail the spread of the dreaded disease.

Dr Fayemi, while unveiling the interactive website in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, said the State was adopting technology to step up its fight against the deadly virus.

The Governor disclosed that the response hub would support government’s efforts at mapping out the spread of the virus and identifying itinerary of positive cases in order to curtail incidence of community spread.

Affirming the confidentiality of users on the platform, Fayemi explained that the hub would also serve as a platform for residents to take “a self-assessment test to determined their risk of the infection while people with symptoms of the virus can report directly to the right channels for quick response without going to the hospital and endangering the lives of others.”

The hub which can be accessed via smart phones and other internet powered gadgets on www.covid19.ekitistate.gov.ng, according to him, would serve as tool to map and manage the State’s medical facilities effectively and reach vulnerable population to provide effective interventions and palliatives.

Governor Fayemi further added that the interface offered a secured payment platform for direct donations to Ekiti State Resources Mobilisation accounts, a development he said, would enhance credibility and transparency of resources donated in the collective fight against the virus.

He called on the people of the State to utilize the hub to keep themselves abreast of information and useful tips on fighting the virus, “utilize the system also to report symptoms of Covid-19 you or any member of your community might be experiencing.” He urged.

He said: ,”I am pleased to unveil a Geographic Information System based application: EKITI STATE COVID-19 RESPONSE HUB. The hub, which can be accessed online, will be utilized to strengthen our response mechanisms in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are stepping up our fight against this deadly virus by using a technologically intelligent and interactive ecosystem. The response hub will assist our efforts to map the spread of the virus, map and manage our medical facilities effectively and reach our vulnerable population to provide effective interventions and palliatives.

“The hub will also serve as a tool for Ekiti residents to take a self-assessment test to determine their risk of Covid-19 infection while people with symptoms of the virus can report directly to the right channels for quick response without going to the hospital and endangering the lives of others.

“The Ekiti State COVID-19 response hub will be useful to our contact tracing team in their efforts to map the itinerary of positive cases to curtail incidences of community spread. Confidentiality is guaranteed, as the information is provided through a secured platform with maximum data protection regulations applied.

“On the hub, donations can be made directly to Ekiti State Resource Mobilization accounts through a secured payment platform. Material donations can also be pledged on the system. This ensures availability of credible records for donors and potential donors in the collective efforts to ameliorate the distresses of our vulnerable people in these difficult times.

“This technological interface on COVID-19 will provide considerable advantage in combating the pandemic; I implore you all to access the hub, keep abreast with key information and useful tips on fighting the virus. Utilize the system also to report symptoms of COVID-19 you or any member of your community might be experiencing.”

While assuring resident of the State the commitment of his administration to their well being during this period, Fayemi implored them “to stay indoors, maintain social distancing, wash your hands always or use alcohol-based sanitizers and wear a face mask if you must go out. Together, we shall overcome this pandemic.”

The Governor who lamented the death of the third covid -19 case in the state, a 29-year old pregnant woman, said government would take adequate care of the baby (that was delivered through caesarean session).

“The third case was a pregnant woman who came into the State in active labour and was operated by a private hospital before she was referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital Ido Ekiti due to cardiac arrest and other complications arising from a long intense labour.

“She died this morning as a result of complications arising from the cardiac arrest that she suffered. The baby is however alive. As government we would take adequate care of the new baby and I have directed the Commissioner for Health to work out the modality for this.”

The Governor added that the doctor that attended to the pregnant woman at the private hospital was the only contact case that tested positive to the virus out of the 70 contact that had been established and tested.

