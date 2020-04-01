Home | News | General | BREAKING: Gov. Lalong extends lockdown indefinitely in Plateau over COVID-19

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Thursday said the total lockdown in the state will continue from Sunday midnight until further notice.

This is as he partially relaxed the existing restriction order in the state by three days to enable residents prepare for the total lockdown

Edujandon.com recalls that the Chairman of the COVID-19 task force in the state, Simon Lalong had last Wednesday declared a total lockdown from midnight on Sunday, April 9 to Wednesday 11 pm of April 15, 2020.

The State Government had also established 10 mobile courts meant to ensure enforcement and compliance with the directives.

It said the move was aimed at protecting the citizens from the coronavirus pandemic and also ensuring that the entire state is fumigated.

“As the total lockdown elapses by midnight today 23rd April 2020, the Government has adopted the following decisions; the total lockdown will be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 23rd April 2020 to 12th Midnight of Sunday 26th April 2020 to enable people to restock their homes.

“Thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 27th April 2020.

“However, Details of the next phase of the lockdown will be issued in due course”, he explained.

“By implication, the earlier restrictions before the total lockdown remain”, Lalong stressed in a state wide broadcast.

