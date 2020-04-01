Home | News | General | Peruzzi Opens Up On His Relationship With BBNaija’s Cee-C

A musician, Peruzzi has finally cleared the air following reports that he’s dating Cee-c.

Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi Vibes has denied being in a relationship with ex-BBNaija housemate Cee-C.

Speaking in an Instagram Interview with Hot FM, Peruzzi revealed that the video they shot together made the public assume they were together.

There have been rumours that the two are in a relationship after he featured her in the music video of his popular single, “Royal Majesty.”

The singer also teased people by calling Cee-C “Her Royal Majesty,” sharing a picture of the reality star and referred to her as “Peace of Mind.”

However, during a conversation on Instagram Live with Hot FM Lagos, he confirmed they are just friends.

“She’s my guy,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...