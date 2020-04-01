Home | News | General | COVID-19 Patient Expected To Deliver A Dead Baby Shocks Doctors As Her Baby Was Born Alive
Prophet Reveals How Aisha Buhari Will Deal With Aso Rock Cabal Following Death Of Abba Kyari
Man Caught On Camera Slapping His Son Who Failed Exams After Paying $21k School Fees Blasts Critics

COVID-19 Patient Expected To Deliver A Dead Baby Shocks Doctors As Her Baby Was Born Alive



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A woman expected to give birth to a stillborn baby has ended up giving birth to a living child.

A pregnant COVID-19 patient was told by doctors that the baby in her womb had died due to complications from the deadly virus. However, she surprised doctors when she gave birth and the baby was alive.

alt

The pregnant mother gave birth on Wednesday, April 22, after doctors told her that she has to deliver her dead baby. Fortunately, when the baby was born, she was alive.

Sharing the news to Twitter, the sister of the new mum wrote: “My sister has been in the hospital due to COVID 19. She was pregnant. They told her she lost the baby and she had to deliver the (deceased) baby today. She just delivered the baby. The baby was alive. Welcome my new niece into the world y’all. My God is GOOD.”

alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182