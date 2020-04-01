Home | News | General | COVID-19 Patient Expected To Deliver A Dead Baby Shocks Doctors As Her Baby Was Born Alive

A woman expected to give birth to a stillborn baby has ended up giving birth to a living child.

A pregnant COVID-19 patient was told by doctors that the baby in her womb had died due to complications from the deadly virus. However, she surprised doctors when she gave birth and the baby was alive.

The pregnant mother gave birth on Wednesday, April 22, after doctors told her that she has to deliver her dead baby. Fortunately, when the baby was born, she was alive.

Sharing the news to Twitter, the sister of the new mum wrote: “My sister has been in the hospital due to COVID 19. She was pregnant. They told her she lost the baby and she had to deliver the (deceased) baby today. She just delivered the baby. The baby was alive. Welcome my new niece into the world y’all. My God is GOOD.”

