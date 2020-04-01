UCL: UEFA reveals how clubs will qualify for next season
The Union of European Football Association, UEFA, has reportedly revealed that the Champions League qualification for next season will be decided on “sporting merit” if the current campaign cannot be concluded due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world, according to The Times.
The decision was made during UEFA’s crunch meeting on Thursday morning to decide the fate of the season.
The decision means the current top four teams in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 would qualify for the 2020/20 Champions League.
This means that in the Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Chelsea would take four English spots.
UEFA’s decision would see Manchester United (5th) and Wolves (six) take the Europa League places, with Tottenham (8th) and Arsenal (9th) missing out altogether.
UEFA's decision would see Manchester United (5th) and Wolves (six) take the Europa League places, with Tottenham (8th) and Arsenal (9th) missing out altogether.

DAILY POST recalls that UEFA had suspended the Champions League, Europa League, and the European Championship play-offs indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
