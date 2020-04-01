NYSC Opens Up On Payment Of March And April Allowances
Members of the National Youth Service Corps have been told what to expect concerning their March and April allowances.
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has given corpers the assurance that they will receive their allowances for March and April.
This was made public by the Director-General, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke through the Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, also urged Corps members to remain calm and safe.
“As we earnestly look up to the Almighty God for help, management wishes to reassure all corps members once more that allowances for the months of March and April shall be paid to everyone, without recourse to the monthly clearance exercise.
“You are all enjoined to stay calm, stay safe, observe safety precautions given from time to time by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and always stay tuned to our traditional and new media platforms,” he said.
He also urged them to recommit themselves to the ideals of the scheme even as they put the country’s interest at the frontline.
This he said, includes; rendering selfless service to Nigeria and humanity; personal development and emancipation from the clutches of tribalism and corruption—the twin vices that we must defeat.
