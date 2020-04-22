Taskforce gundown policewoman in Rivers state

The Rivers State Task Force enforcing lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has killed an unidentified policewoman in the state.

It was gathered that a trigger-happy policeman attached to the taskforce pulled the killed his colleague, who was not a member of the force.

The incident was said to have happened at Eneka Town, Obio-Akpo Local Government Area, at about 5pm.

Sources said the tragedy occurred when members of the taskforce arrived the area and began to destroy goods belonging to defiant street traders.

The new Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, who confirmed the development, said the policeman attached to the taskforce misused his weapon.

He said: “A policeman attached to the taskforce did the shooting.

“He was shooting anyhow and in the process killed another policewoman. The policewoman was hit by a stray bullet”.

Mukan, who spoke at about 8:20pm, said the policeman was immediately arrested, disarmed and subjected to orderly room trial.

“As I am talking to you, the orderly room trial is ongoing. If we conclude it this night, we will arraign him tomorrow”, he said.

He insisted that there was no justification for the killing adding that the law must take its course.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com