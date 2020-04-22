Doctors discover new symptom of coronavirus





Doctors in the U.S., the world’s worst hit country by the coronavirus have found a new symptom for the virus.





The symptom lies in the toes or fingers of the afflicted, especially in white people.





It is called the Covid toe. The good part is that it appears in both asymptomatic and severe cases.





The World Health Organisation listed fever, tiredness, dry cough, aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea as the virus’s common symptoms.

Now the U.S. doctors said purple and swollen toes that look like they’ve been frostbitten may be the latest indication of coronavirus infection.





The symptom could be the latest indication that one should get tested for coronavirus.





The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) launched a registry last week to track the dermatological effects that COVID-19 virus patients may be experiencing and received over 200 submissions from healthcare providers as of Wednesday afternoon.





Dr. Esther Freeman, a dermatologist and epidemiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and a faculty member at Harvard medical school, is managing the registry in collaboration with the AAD.





Freeman said around half of the cases in the registry note these lesions in the hands or feet that resemble frostbite.





Others symptoms include anosmia, or a loss of smell.





Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is another symptom.





The American Academy of Ophthalmology recently suggested it could be a sign of the virus.

