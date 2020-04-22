Home | News | General | BREAKING: President Buhari loses in-law to fire outbreak

- The father of Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state is dead

- The septuagenarian died in his Maiduguri home after a fire outbreak

- The deceased is an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari

The Galadima of Dikwa and father of former governor of Borno state and national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Modu Sheriff, has died in his Maiduguri home.

A witness told Daily Sun that the septuagenarian father of Sheriff was trapped in his house as fire gutted a part of the building in the early hours of Thursday, April 23.

“I heard shout and calls for help at about 3am and came out. I saw some people rushing to the house already on fire. Smoke was coming out of the house. I joined them as some people tried to break the window to bring out baba and others out,” he said.

Breaking: Buhari mourns as Ali Modu Sheriff's father dies

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites with a mammoth crowd attending his funeral despite the lockdown in the state.

Scores of residents had earlier besieged the expansive compound of the late Borno elder statesman located along Damboa road in the state capital to sympathise with the Sheriff’s family.

Reacting to the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness over the news.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday, April 23 extended commiserations to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and the family of Sheriff.

President Buhari also commiserated with the Shehu of Borno, and the entire Borno Emirate Council on the passing of the senior Sheriff.

The president who described the death of his in-law and father-in-law to Halima, his daughter, as a personal loss to him, prayed almighty Allah to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

Coronavirus: 57-year-old police officer dies in Edo

He appealed to family, friends and relatives who mourn the deceased in the midst of the present challenges facing the country to please maintain social distancing, keep safe and healthy.

On his part, Governor Zulum said: “Borno has lost another prominent elder statesman, Galadima Modu Sheriff. I was at Baba’s family residence here in Maiduguri, very early today, to share the grief of our parents, brothers and sisters, and to pay my respect.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Galadima and the grieving family. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and admit him into ajanna firdaus!”

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Abba Kyari: Buhari’s chief of staff dies from coronavirus, Nigerians react | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...