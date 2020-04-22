Home | News | General | Coronavirus: NCDC gives updates on COVID-19, says 223 patients got infected from unknown sources

- NCDC has said that 223 COVID-19 patients out of 873 cases got infected from unknown sources

This was made known on Wednesday, April 22, in the NCDC situation report

- The director-general of NCDC, Ihekweazu, however, said that the country was not engaged in a game of numbers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, April 23, said that 223 out of the 873 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country got infected from “unknown sources.”

TheCable reports that this was contained in its situation report of April 22, published on Thursday, April 23, and which covered 25 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Legit.ng gathered that out ff the total of 873 cases, 197 persons have been discharged, while 28 deaths have occurred; the three deaths reported on Wednesday occurred in Ekiti, Oyo and Borno.

The report also showed that of the total of 9,522 samples tested for coronavirus, 588 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the online medium, the information given on the origin of infection of the affected cases revealed that 210 persons have travel history, 317 are contacts of infected persons, 123 have “incomplete information” while 223 persons are listed to have been infected from “unknown sources.”

The report said that more males than females have tested positive, with 616 males confirmed positive for coronavirus compared to 257 females, the group affected are mostly aged between 31 and 40.

The director-general of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu

A total of 9,257 persons of interest have been identified, with 9,131 said to have exceeded follow-up, which represents 99 percent of the total figure.

At the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja on Thursday, April 23, a question was raised on the testing capacity of the country, considering that African countries like Ghana and South Africa have conducted more tests than Nigeria.

As of April 22, 2020, the figures from the Ghana health service showed that 68,591 persons have been tested, with 1,042 confirmed positive, while in South Africa, 143,570 tests have been conducted as of April 23, with 3,953 discovered to have tested positive for coronavirus.

In his response to the question, Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC director-general, said the country was not engaged in a “game of numbers.”

“We’re not playing a numbers game with testing. We have a strategy; we’ll stick to that strategy and make sure we deliberately increase the number of tests, but while testing the right people at the right time,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a report indicated that Nigeria is now the fourth country in the West African region with the highest numbers of recovered cases from the coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported that Nigeria which recorded its first case of the coronavirus disease on February 27, has so far reported that 197 persons have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most populous nation in Western Africa had on Wednesday, April 22, reported a total of 873 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 28 deaths so far.

The number of persons who have recovered in Burkina Faso was 389; Cote d’Ivoire - 310; Senegal - 257; and Nigeria in the fourth place with 197 recovered cases.

