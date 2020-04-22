Home | News | General | Lady goes into coma after taking N15m loan for her boyfriend who later absconded

- A Nigerian lady has recounted how her boyfriend duped her and left her heartbroken

- Identified as Princess Karen, she revealed he absconded with a N15m loan she helped him collect

- Karen also revealed that she sold her car and her father's land to help the said boyfriend

- The shock of the boyfriend fleeing with the money, pushed her into a 6-month coma, Karen claims

A Nigerian lady identified as Princess Karen on Twitter, recently left jaws hanging after she revealed the most stupid thing she has ever done. According to the lady, she once collected a N15m loan for a boyfriend who later absconded.

Explaining further, she revealed she also sold her personal car, her father's land and all her belongings to help the said boyfriend who later fled. Karen claims that the incident pushed her into a coma that lasted for 6 months.

She tweeted: "I collected loan of 15million for my ex, sold my dad’s land, my personal car and virtually all my belongings…A story I will never forget in my life all bcoz of love. I was in COMA at LUTH for complete 6 months, infact I thank God for my life."

Explaining further in a series of responses to social media users who expressed disbelief, she revealed she was in love and he had cried out to her for help with a business idea he had about aluminium materials.

"I was in love then cos he was the one that got me deflowered. I never knew his intentions was deadly. It was a pure foolishness and gullible act but I thank God for my life today.

He called me around 4pm on that day,that I should see him,that its urgent,then I left what I was doing,drove straight to his house,then he knelt down and started crying,showed me some business documents related to alluminium materials, crying profusely. I have not seen him till date. December 17th will be the last month of the loan… I have evidences not a joke ooo,” she wrote.

