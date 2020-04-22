Home | News | General | UEFA finally tells Premier League what they must do to conclude 2019-20 season amid coronavirus

- Premier League season will be concluded according to UEFA

- The European football governing body after its meeting on Thursday mandated top five leagues in Europe to draft a plan that works

Champions League and Europa League are expected to return in August but that is still subjected to the control of the infection

UEFA have instructed Premier League, and other top European leagues to find a way of concluding the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool are currently sitting atop of the log with 82 points after 29 topflight matches - 25 points better than the defending champions Manchester City.

However, the deadly coronavirus pandemic might force the competitions to cancelled or hurriedly concluded since everyone is running behind schedule.

According to Daily Mail, UEFA has now mandated all top five European league bodies to develop a working plan for their countries and conclude the 2019-20 season within the stipulated period.

It would be recalled that most of the leagues were suspended by their various bodies last month after COVID-19 became uncontrollable.

The deadly virus has hit over 2.5 million cases across the world while no fewer than 46,859 deaths recorded since it broke out last December.

After the meeting, UEFA said it is: "preferable that suspended domestic competitions would restart with a different format in a manner which would still facilitate clubs to qualify on sporting merit."

Liverpool found themselves 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League at the time of the suspension.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea sits fourth on the table, three points clear of Manchester United in fifth, with both teams still with nine games left to play.

Norwich are bottom of the table, six points off safety, while Aston Villa are two points adrift and Bournemouth are in the relegation zone on goal difference.

However, the recent three weeks lockdown extension by the UK government suggests that June 8 appears to be the earliest possible restart date for the Premier League.

UEFA are keen to see domestic leagues concluded by the start of August at the latest, with that month slated to feature the conclusion of the Champions League.

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA are planning to scrap the use of Video Assistant Referee technology in their competition in a bid to maintain the social-distancing rule.

The European football body is planning on a convenient time the all continental competition will resume for the remainder of the season since it was postponed last month over coronavirus.

And keeping people from clustering remains one of the requirements that must be fulfilled to ensure both the Champions League and Europa League run its course this season.

