Juliet Ibrahim blasts ex Iceberg Slim, warns him to stop harassing her

- Juliet Ibrahim has taken to social media to send a message to her ex-boyfriend, Iceberg Slim

- In a post which the actress blasted the singer as she accused him of harassing her and talking about her in his social media posts

- Ibrahim also revealed she broke up with her for being opportunistic and unfaithful

- The Ghanaian actress ended the message by advising him to seek professional help

Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur and author, Juliet Ibrahim, recently took to social media to address her ex-boyfriend, Iceberg Slim and she had quite a lot to say to him. The actress who called things quit with Slim in 2018, openly addressed him recently.

In a lengthy Instagram post which she has since deleted, the talented screen goddess advised him to stop trying to reach out to her. According to Ibrahim, blocking him on all social media platforms has done little in stopping him from reaching out to her via other means.

It appears what pushed the ivory beauty to send a public message was his alleged habit of posting subliminal messages through his social media posts about her, and doing cover songs 'about cheating and exes'. Ibrahim who spared no words about how she felt towards him, advised him to seek professional help.

Read full post below:

Iceberg Slim, Our relationship ended 2 years ago as a result of your wayward opportunistic and unfaithful nature. Somehow, you still find ways to publicly get my attention through several means. I made it clear to you when I left you that I have no hard feelings against you and I wish you well as we both move on with our lives, yet even though I've blocked you from contacting me on various platforms, you still find ways to reach out or refer to me in posts on your social media pages.

Your emails still come through in my Junk mail and I have no idea why you would expect a response when I made it clear to you that I want nothing to do with you. You are forgiven, please let me be after this public announcement and move on with your life just like I have.

Refrain from harrassing my life with your narcissistic need for validation. Put a halt to all the Emails pleading for my presence to discuss the past and do seek a professional therapist to help you overcome the trauma you're currently experiencing.

FYI, Singing cover songs about cheating and exes is NOT a form of therapy. Goodluck in all your endeavours. This is the last time I will answer to any of your posts about me or senseless cover songs directed at me on your social media pages, shebi na cheat you cheat you no kill pesin? Can you now take a bow and exit the stage? This is all stale and I don’t need no more of your negativity and toxicity in, nor around my life now.

I choose not to be friends with you for my own sanity and personal reasons so please do refrain from contacting me. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, recently shared more details surrounding her relationship in a recent Instagram live chat.

The actress advised that it would be better for public figures to keep their relationship away from social media. Nkechi then said that she had been dating her man since 2018 and only decided to put it out there because he is into entertainment and it would help his career.

