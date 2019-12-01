Home | News | General | Strange deaths: We bury more corpses now than before, says Kano undertakers

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala

KANO – Undertakers at the Kano cemeteries on Thursday said the number of corpses it buried on a daily basis is on the increase compared to the past few weeks.

The undertakers made this known to Vanguard after a visit to the Danagundi cemetery in Kano Municipal area and Farm Centre cemetery in Tarauni local government area of the state.

An undertaker in Dan Agundi cemetery, Muhammad Inuwa said nowadays it recorded more corpse for burial at the cemetery.

Inuwa who took our correspondent round the graveyard pointed at clusters of new graves at the cemetery.

According to him, “Only yesterday (Wednesday), we buried about nine persons and all of them are elderly persons. Before now, we spend days without burying a single corpse here.

“Today (Thursday), between 10am and 1pm, we buried five persons and that was all for the day.

“But the death has to do with the hot weather. Ones it is hot weather, people die here. Until when rain starts falling that the number of deaths will reduce. Since the beginning of the hot weather, about 50 people have been brought here for burial. It is just a coincidence with the coronavirus outbreak. Some of the deaths were also as a result of diabetes and hypertension,” Inuwa said.

A visit to another graveyard, the Farm Centre Cemetery in Tarauni Local Government, one of the undertakers who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that before now they use to bury only four or five corpses a day but in the last 14 days, they have been burying over fifteen corpses daily.

“Initially we used to bury four or five corpses daily in this cemetery, but since the advent of these mysterious deaths, we have been burying 15, 16 and even 17 corpses a day. We have buried nine in the morning and you can see we are digging two graves already for the burial of two people that have been reported a while ago. Before sunset, there might be more.

“This is even less than the major cemeteries in the city where the figures are very much higher. But at the rate at which we are burying corpses here we have buried about 90 in the last seven days” he added.

In the past few days, there have been serious concerns as messages continued to exchange hands-on social media over the increasing number of deaths in the state, although the cause is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday dismissed as untrue claims that a strange disease had ravaged the state leading to mass deaths and burials in the state.

He said investigation carried out that the report that 70 persons died and were buried in one cemetery in the state was untrue as findings by its administration showed that only 13 persons died.

Recall that the state had penultimate Saturday recorded it first index case and as of the time of filing in this report had 73 confirmed cases, one death and yet to discharged any patient.

