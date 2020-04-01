Home | News | General | UPDATED: Sultan announces commencement of Ramadan

Ramadan

By Ishola Balogun

The crescent moon heralding the Islamic month of Ramadan has been sighted in several states.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, made the announcement Thursday.

The Sultan said the crescent was sighted by Muslims of impeccable character in several states of the federation hence, tomorrow Friday, April 24, 2020, is declared Ramadan 1, 1441 A.H

The sighting of the moon is a practice for the commencement of Ramadan for Muslims globally. Earlier, several countries including Saudi Arabia had announced the sighting of the moon and had declared same Friday April 24, 2020 as beginning of Ramadan 1441 A.H.

The Muslim apex body also felicitated with entire Nigerian Muslims on the commencement of the month of Ramadan, urging them to seize the opportunity offered by the blessed month to offer prayers for the nation, our leaders and the world in general to overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He also directed the Muslim Ummah to comply with the social distancing rule at all times.

Observance of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is a special period for intense devotion of fasting and prayers.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...