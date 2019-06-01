Home | News | General | Crises loom if youths not considered in distribution of COVID-19 palliatives, Group warns govs

By Adeola Badru

TO reduce the imminent crime rate, the South West Youth Movement Presidential Support Group has warned the six South-West governors to include youths in the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to cushion the effects the current lockdown might have on them.

This, the group said, might heighten the tendency by the youths to take to crime as means of survival, except the South-West governors specifically make provisions for youths in the distributing COVID-19 palliatives.

The chairman of the group, Mr Temitope Ogunlade, while addressing newsmen in Ibadan, on Thursday, noted that several youths had become hungry and tired of staying indoors, hence were compelled to take to crime and begging in order to take care of their needs and that of their families.

While making reference to recent robbery incidents in South-West states like Lagos and Ogun, the group observed that the current lockdown had increased their frustration and criminal tendencies.

While arguing that the youths were not opposed to staying home as a way to prevent the spread of the virus, Ogunlade urged governments of the South West yet to begin distributing palliatives to start to prevent people dying from hunger.

For those who had started distributing palliatives, he prayed that the sharing be devoid of political or religious sentiments.

His words: “If you want youths to obey, the government also has a responsibility to distribute palliatives to our people. The people should obey government while government should also do its best to curb the spread of disease.”

“The so-called palliatives are not getting to the youths. The report we have is that the youths are getting more frustrated.”

“The government should put in more efforts. Most of our youths are jobless and the only way the government can encourage them is to give them money and they should do their own responsibility.”

“We particularly call on the government of Ondo state to step up its game in their distribution of palliatives to the people devoid of political, religious sentiments.”

“You should not only lockdown but also take care of the needs of the youths so they don’t take to crime. You see that a lot of people are tired of staying at home and are taking to crime, begging.”

“The youths are jobless and the government mandates them to stay indoors. The government should do something serious so youths don’t take to begging.”

“The youths are suffering, they should give food, money to them. The situation is biting hard on the youths, especially in states where people can’t go out. Food should be given to households so that hunger does not kill more people than the disease,” Ogunlade noted.

