COVID-19: You’ll be arrested if found outside without face mask – Govt declares

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has declared that anyone found outside their home without face mask would be arrested.

The Governor stated this when he flagged off the commencement of the wearing of face masks in the state.

“While face masks cannot fully prevent someone from becoming infected with COVID-19, it would go a long way preventing people from spreading the disease to others,” he said.

He pleaded with residents to stay at home but if they must go out, “ensure that you wear a face mask.”

“Anyone found outside his house without a face mask will be arrested by security agents,” Bello declared.

“They [security agents] have been mandated to enforce this directive.”

Bello declared that over 300,000 of the face masks were locally produced and available for free distribution.

He directed all Local Government councils to replicate it, adding: “No council is exempted.”

