Coronavirus: I have the solution to COVID-19 – Olumba Olumba
- 4 hours 47 minutes ago
The Spiritual Leader of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star, Dr Olumba-Olumba Obu, has claimed he is the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic as science has failed.
The cleric spoke through the former Dean’s of Arts and Social Sciences at the Federal University, Lokoja, Prof David Irefin, who is an archbishop of his sect representing Kogi State.
Olumba said he had directed his followers to fast on Easter Monday, which he claimed “has atoned for the sins of the world which was responsible for the pandemic.”
Irefin, while addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Wednesday, said the world is going through this pain because it has refused to adhere to the warnings of the spiritual leader.
“I want to announce to you that in the midst of this uncertainties is the saviour of mankind, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu; unknown to the world, he is the saviour of the world who has come to rule with love and peace.
"I am therefore appealing to all our political leaders including religious leaders and even traditional rulers to seek the face of Olumba to intercede on our behalf so that worst thing than Coronavirus will not happen again," he said.
