How My Father Nearly Killed Me After I Sold My Dog For N400 – Adekunle Gold Reveals

Adekunle Gold has spoken of the time his father nearly killed him after he sold his dog.

Adekunle Gold, Nigerian singer, says his father nearly killed him for selling his dog for N400 just to buy a family console.

Console refers to a computer system specially made for playing video games by connecting it to a television or other display for video and sound.

The gifted singer recounted how he had to sell his dog to get one while reflecting on some of the vilest things he did while growing up.

Gold explained that he lied to his father when asked how he came about the console but on discovering the truth, he was punished.

“One of the vilest thing I did as a kid was selling my dog to a 404 Kitchen for N400 just to buy family con. I was there when they killed the dog and I didn’t flinch. I went home with my console and lied about how I got it…My father almost killed me when he found out,” he wrote.

