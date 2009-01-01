Home | News | General | This is a fat lie - Communications minister replies Dabiri-Erewa over allegation of ordering gunmen to chase NIDCOM staff out of office

- The minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, denied ordering gunmen to evict staff the diaspora commission from the NCC's office complex

- Pantami described the allegation by the CEO of the diaspora commission, Dabiri-Erewa, as “a fat lie”

- The NCC has also denied that staff of the diaspora commission was sent packing from the office complex

The minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, has finally reacted to the allegation that he ordered gunmen to evict the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from an office complex given to it by the Nigeria Communication Commission.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chief executive officer of NIDCOM had earlier alleged that her staff were denied access to the complex on the orders of Pantami.

She said the staff members were not even allowed to take their property after armed men sealed the office.

However, reacting to the development via his personal Twitter handle on Sunday evening, May 24, Pantami described Dabiri-Erewa's allegation as “a fat lie”.

“THIS IS A FAT LIE FROM HER: The owner of the building @NgComCommission has faulted her lies on their social media platforms. The minister has never given that directives to any gunman. We need to be very objective in reporting. I have never sent any gunmen there, and I have no one,” the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the NCC which is under Pantami’s ministry has also denied that NIDCOM was sent packing.

The NCC also said Dabiri-Erewa did not take ownership of the offices after she was offered a floor in the complex and that NIDCOM’s properties are safely warehoused.

Also, Dabiri-Erewa has reacted to the minister sharing a video clip on Twitter to prove that the NIDCOM staff were indeed sent out of the complex.

⁦"@DrIsaPantami. To refresh you Sir. Despite your denial. The Sec of the Commission seeking for calm .after Staff resumed for work and denied access to the 5th-floor office of Nidcom. Based on your instruction. Turned back by armed men. Haba!!!!," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, cabinet ministers serving under the Buhari administration have reportedly been stripped of the power to directly remove heads of agencies and parastatals they supervise.

Premium Times in an exclusive report stated that the administration stripped the ministers of powers to sack heads of agencies and parastatals over concerns that the ministers may act arbitrarily.

The newspaper also stated that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in a circular dated May 19 explained that the move was also to ensure stability and service delivery.

