African football star who played for top European giants dies after suffering heart attack

African football fraternities have been thrown into mourning following the shocking death of 21-year-old Cameroonian footballer Joseph Bouasse who died from heart attack.

According to the report on UK Sun, Joseph Bouasse died on Sunday night, May 24.

At the age of 16, Joseph Bouasse moved to Italy from Cameroon with the hopes of him getting his career better by playing football to the highest level.

But he never thought that all his dreams to become a famous player would not come to pass on earth.

After getting to Italy at a young age without any of his family member, Joseph Bouasse was approached by a man who promised to help his football career.

But he was eventually abandoned by the unknown man in which Joseph had no other choice than for him to fight for his life.

Luckily for him, he was picked up by Liberi Nantes which is Italy’s only team made up solely of refugees.

And that was where he started a new life before Joseph was noticed by AS Roma chiefs after playing against their youth side in friendly game.

Joseph Bouasse was however taken to Roma in 2015 where he started training with the youth team until he turned 18 and was offered professional contract.

Sadly, he never played for Roma's first team as he was loaned to Serie B side Vizenza from where he faced the exit doors.

[embedded content]

