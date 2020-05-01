Home | News | General | Wike, Rivers liable for infecting my manager with Covid-19 – Owner of demolished hotel

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the confirmation by the Rivers state government, that the manager of the demolished Prodest Hotel, Eleme, has tested positive for coronavirus, Promise Gogorobari, owner of the demolished hotel, Monday accused the Governor of the state, Nyesome Wike of infecting his manger with covid-19.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by TheCable, Gogorobari, averred that his manager was very healthy before his arrest, noting that it is medically impossible that the infection occurred before his detention.

His words, “The Rivers state government and governor of Rivers state must be held liable for infecting my manager who is in their custody for over 15 days with COVID-19.

“He was a very healthy person before his arrest. It is therefore medically impossible that the infection occurred before his detention. It is a known fact that I and the Rivers state government are at daggers drawn over demolition of my hotel.

“The whole world should be aware that governor Wike wants kill the manager to convince the public that infected persons were in the hotel all in an attempt to justify his illegal demolition of the hotel on the 10th of May 2020. “The society should therefore be concerned just as I am worried.

Recall that Prodest Hotel was demolished two weeks ago because the owners violated Executive Order 7 which banned the operation of hotels.

In his argument, Gogorobari said his manager was detained at a gangster stadium facility immediately after his arrest.

Some Nigerians have condemned Wike’s action, demanding he puts a stop to human rights violation.

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...