N-Power reacts to complaints from Batch A, B beneficiaries





The federal government has responded to complaints by Batch A and Batch B beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme.





Nigerianeye reported earlier that some beneficiaries under the umbrella of the 36 States and FCT N-Power Representatives Forum, demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari government disclose the transition package for batches A and B who will be exiting the programme by June and July respectively.





The beneficiaries told the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster management, Sadiya Farouq, not to deceive over 500,000 Nigerian youths who fought hard to ensure the current administration returned to power in 2019 by putting out a mere promise of entrepreneurial schemes to them.





They threatened to embark on a nationwide protest if by the end of seven days the Minister fails to provide them with answers to their demands.





Responding to the agitations, the N-Power scheme in a post on its official Twitter handle assured that all issues about their entitlements in the scheme will be addressed.





The post read: “To our Batch A and Batch B beneficiaries, we have seen your questions on the exit plan, backlogs and devices.”





“In the following days, these issues will be addressed individually. Please stay tuned to our social media pages for updates.”

