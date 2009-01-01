I have ended my rift with Toyin Abraham—Wumi Toriola

However, the rhythm of their relationship changed when their once cozy relationship went south.The duo engaged in several online spats which led to their fans picking sides.

In a recent interview, Toriola revealed that she has ended her rift with Abraham.

According to her: ”We have reconciled. We don’t just want to bring it online. We have reconciled and everybody is at peace now. I do tell people. Yes, our fans love us, they don’t want to see us fight but, in our industry, we are like family.



People I have issues with and the issue is elongated is because we have not seen ourselves trust me, when we see ourselves, especially when we meet at an event we always settle that is how united we are. It’s only some of our fans who make it out of proportion.

So, I am begging our fans, we are family, you won’t know when we settle. At the end of the day you will keep guessing, so please always take it easy on us. The only things that still bother me was when I was going to have my baby and someone wish my enemy to die in labour, it really hurt me. Please our fans always take it easy on us, you won’t know when we will settle and you guys will be left in the dark. Always take it easy when we are having issues”. She told City People.

On how she has been able to cope with the lockdown, the beautiful mother of one said:”It’s a pandemic and so many people are so sad about it. Somehow it affected us badly. The only thing is that I try to see positivity in every situation, and the positive side was that, it came when I needed time for my baby. Though I have been doing the motherly role before the pandemic but it gave me more time to spend with my family”.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers