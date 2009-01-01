Home | News | General | Breaking: North-central governors in crucial meeting with Buhari’s chief of staff
Breaking: North-central governors in crucial meeting with Buhari’s chief of staff



The governors of the north-central states are currently in a closed-door meeting with the chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, at the State House, Abuja, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting started at about 4 pm with the governors of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Niger, Sani Bello, Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, and Plateau, Simon Lalong in attendance.

The reason for the meeting may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress over the choice of governorship candidate in Edo state.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

