Bus conductor dances for passengers while collecting fare; customers are entertained (video)

- A bus conductor in Tanzania gave his passengers a perfect show that could have made any person's day

- The 'makanga' was busy collecting fare when he heard Diamond Platnumz's song bursting through the stereo and he could not hold back

- The man started dancing with an emotional display and many of his customers were delighted

A bus conductor from Tanzania has shown that one can actually use the job to not only collect fare but also entertain his passengers.

In a viral video shared extensively online, the conductor was spotted breaking into a dance while collecting bus fare from his customers.

A Tanzanian Makanga could not help it when Diamond's track started playing

The makanga, as they are commonly known in Kenya, immediately started moving to the beat after a Diamond Platnumz's song started playing on the stereo.

He even forgot for a minute about his job and danced emotionally, displaying some sick moves that he nearly got rid of his clothes at some point.

The commuters were definitely entertained as some could be heard laughing heavily as the enjoyed a show they rarely get to see.

The video was shared on Wasafi TV's Instagram account and many commented on the post mentioning how they would have liked to meet him.

