Edo election: No division in governors’ forum - DG

Salihu Lukman says there is no division among the governors.

According to him, progressive governors are committed to the development of the party

The DG was reacting to report that the Edo issue has divided the governors' forum

In efforts to downplay the trouble in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, the director-general, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), says there are efforts to solve the problems facing the party.

Lukman disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, June 22.

According to him, progressive governors are all individually and collectively committed to the development of the party.

He added that strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism means that the party will recognise and respect individual position of every leader and member.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a civil society organisation, Centre for Public Trust (CPT), has lamented that the current crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a handiwork of organised centrifugal forces who are interested in capturing the presidency in 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting senior program officer of the group, Mr Simon Pam, titled: APC Crisis: The Hand of Esau and the Voice of Jacob.

The non-profit group expressed fear at the turn of events in the APC and predicted that the crisis in Edo state may lead to needless bloodshed during the forthcoming elections.

They called on the security agencies to stay on alert to avert any outbreak of disorder.

Furthermore, the statement warned Nigerians to be aware that those behind the current crisis are part of a plot “coordinated and funded by a man who wants the soul of APC at all costs to feather the nest of his 2023 ambition.”

“This well-known merchant of mischief and apostle of primitive accumulation should come clear and stop the proxy war now,” the group said.

The group further stated that many observers are waiting and watching keenly for the cataclysmic implosion of the APC.

According to the statement, “the characters who are the faces of the crisis especially Igo Aguma and Hillard Etta are dubious political jobbers with a long history of duplicity.”

The group observed that while it is not their duty to meddle into internal issues of a political party, discerning Nigerians can see through what is going on.

