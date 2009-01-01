Home | News | General | Sad day for football as top African striker dies at age of 25 after falling ill with malaria

- Kossi Koudagba won the top scorer of the Togolese league for two straight season

- The striker went home after the league was suspended due to coronavirus

- Koudagba died after falling ill with malaria symptoms

Togolese striker Kossi Kuodagba who went back home due to the lockdown has reportedly died in his home country after falling ill with malaria.

The ASC Kara striker finished the Togolese season as top scorer for two years in a row helping his club to win the league also in 2019.

He left Kara with the season suspended because of coronavirus to stay with relatives in Devie, says the BBC.

It was gathered that the 25-year-old contracted malaria while in the country’s capital Lome and then fell ill and died.

Jean-Marie Eloh, manager of ASC Kara, said: "His only concern was to put the ball at the back of the net and he was doing that very, very well."

Anxiety in Benue as 2 NAF officers contract Covid-19 disease

The Togo FA released a statement which read: "In these painful circumstances, the Executive Committee of the FTF wish to salute the memory of the player, whose qualities on and off the field are known to all.

"The FTF Executive Committee would like, on behalf of Togolese football, to express our deepest condolences and express our feelings of sympathy to the family of the deceased, loved ones, the ASCK club, as well as the staff and players of the Togo national team."

Koudagba was set to join Tunisian side US Tataouine last year but failed his medical because of heart problems.

He made three appearances for the national team and was named in the squad for last year's Africa Cup of Nations.

