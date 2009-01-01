Home | News | General | Panic at Emirates stadium as 3 Arsenal players missed training after positive coronavirus test

- Arsenal have had a difficult start to their restart campaign losing two out of two games

- A positive test within their camp days before the return of the league is said to have hampered their preparations

- Three of their members therefore had to wait until the last minute to feature in the matchday squad against Man City

Arsenal's woes after the Premier League restart appear to be piling up after it emerged three players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Gunners have endured a turbulent campaign since the resumption of the EPL, with the side suffering back-to-back defeats since the return of football.

The side suffered a 3-0 comprehensive defeat to Man City at Etihad Stadium in midweek, before they fell 2-1 to Brighton on Saturday, June 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

But according to Metro UK citing The Athletic, the north London side's preparations against City were hampered after an extraordinary series of events.

The publication reports few days before the EPL restart, Arsenal confirmed one of their players had contracted COVID-19 and needed to self-isolate thereby ruling him out of the City meeting.

Additionally, two others who are thought to have come into contact with the positive case needed to quarantine for 14 days.

But with none of the three showing any symptoms, Arsenal suspected of a false positive result which was confirmed after a private test.

However, since this was an in-house arrangement, the Mikel Arteta-tutored side had to wait for approval from the Premier League.

That, therefore meant the three players had to sit out training for days as they awaited a re-test on the Monday before the Man City meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fanzone'

Panic for Dream Team, Beach Soccer squad as NFF threatens to reduce number of national teams

At the time, the tests turned out negative and the trio was allowed to resume training just hours before the Wednesday, June 17, clash.

The players are believed to have joined the rest of the squad to Etihad and even got involved in the matchday squad.

Arsenal: 3 Gunners players missed training before City game after positive coronavirus test. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, their absence in the run up to the fixture is understood to have thrown the club into disarray in their preparation.

Arsenal's run-in of matches was further affected after both Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari picked injuries during the City encounter.

Their bad luck never eased through the weekend, with keeper Bernd Leno who has been outstanding picking a serious knee injury when he faced Brighton.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iraqi football legend Ahmad Radhi has tragically died after he lost his battle to the novel coronavirus.

His death was confirmed by the Iraqi health ministry who revealed Radhi was diagnosed and hospitalised with COVID-19 in Baghdad.

Pinnick reveals it will cost NFF whopping N300m to organize 1 game for Super Eagles due to COVID-19

Aljazeera reports he was later discharged on Thursday, June 18, after his condition appeared to have improved before he relapsed a few hours later.

The relapse led to another re-admission to the hospital only to die in the early hours of Sunday, June 21.

What Lionel Messi told me at the World Cup - Vincent Enyeama | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...