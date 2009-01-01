Home | News | General | Confusion at Camp Nou as Messi in serious fight with 1 Barcelona star in training

- Lionel Messi is reportedly not happy with Barcelona’s draw at Sevilla

- The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was said to have had a bust-up with Griezmann in training

- Reports say it took the intervention of manager Quique Setien before the matter could be resolved

It was an intense training session for Barcelona as manager Quique Setien reportedly had to separate the bust-up between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Both players reportedly had a clash in training and it could be as a result of Barcelona’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla on Friday, June 20.

Real Madrid on Sunday night moved top of the Spanish La Liga table after beating Real Sociedad 2-1 with Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema getting on the score-sheet.

Griezmann who joined Barcelona for a whopping £108million has failed to impress since joining the club from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid last summer.

There are reports that the Catalan club are making efforts to sell the Frenchman as they are also financially affected by the pandemic.

Manchester United, linked with Griezmann before he joined Barca, would likely be back in if he was for sale.

Spanish website Diario Gol has reported that the 29-year-old's bust-up with superstar Messi "escalated to levels that cannot go unnoticed".

It added that manager Setien "and some colleagues had to intervene in a fight in training".

In the game against Leganes, Messi reportedly did not pass to his team-mate once.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann during training. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi was also caught on camera in training with a scar on his leg following a nasty challenge from Sevilla star Diego Carlos.

That incident led to scuffles between both sides as Messi pushed Carlos on the chest who frantically went down.

Brazilian defender was lucky not to have been shown a red card for his tackle while Messi also escaped being booked.

The ended in a frustrating 0-0 draw for Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan which has made their rivals Real Madrid overtake them on La Liga table after beating Real Sociedad 2-1.

Gerard Pique after the match said it will be difficult to overtake Los Blancos after surrounding the lead to Zinedine Zidane's men on a head-to-head rule.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a possible fresh two year deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of 2023 season.

The Argentine is looking to extend his stay at the club, but Barcelona have vowed not to increase if current wages as he earns £1.15million-a-week.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Catalan club will not increase the player’s wages with the club also suffering the effect of the pandemic financially.

It was gathered that Messi’s father Jorge is currently in talks with the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu with suggestions that both parties have agreed on the contract terms.

