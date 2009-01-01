Home | News | General | Tragedy as legendary World Cup striker dies of COVID-19

- Ahmad Radhi was recently spotted in a hospital saying he could not breathe

- Radhi eventually gave up the ghost in what was confirmed to be complications from COVID-19

- The 56-year-old Iraqi football legend enjoyed a glittering football career with Iraq, leading the nation to the 1986 World Cup

Iraqi football legend Ahmad Radhi has tragically died after he lost his battle to the novel coronavirus.

His death was confirmed by the Iraqi health ministry who revealed Radhi was diagnosed and hospitalised with COVID-19 in Baghdad.

Aljazeera reports he was later discharged on Thursday, June 18, after his condition appeared to have improved before he relapsed a few hours later.

The relapse led to another re-admission to the hospital only to die in the early hours of Sunday, June 21.

In a footage that has since surfaced reportedly from the hospital he was admitted, Radhi could be seen struggling to breathe as medical personnel attended to him.

Football fans across Iraq have since paid tribute to the legendary striker, with some joining his funeral procession in the Iraqi capital on Sunday morning.

World football governing body, FIFA, also mourned him in a tweet that highlighted some of his achievements.

Radhi, 56, scored Iraq's only World Cup finals goal in 1986 against Belgium in a match his side went on to lose 2-1.

Ahmad Radhi, Iraqi football legend, dies of COVID-19 at age 56. Photo: FIFA's Twitter page

Source: Twitter

The lethal striker and prolific goalscorer also led the nation to victory during the Gulf Cups between 1984 and 1988 when he was crowned Asian footballer of the year.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Togolese striker Kossi Kuodagba who went back home due to the lockdown has reportedly died in his home country after falling ill with malaria.

The ASC Kara striker finished the Togolese season as top goalscorer for two years in a row helping his club to win the league also in 2019.

Kossi Kuodagba left Kara with the season suspended because of outbreak of coronavirus to stay with relatives in Devie, says the BBC.

It was gathered that the 25-year-old contracted malaria while in the country’s capital Lome and then fell ill and died.

[embedded content]

