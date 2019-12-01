Home | News | General | ICPC begins constituency projects tracking

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday said it is ready to commence the second phase of constituency and executive projects tracking exercise conducted.

According to the anti-graft agency in a press statement, the exercise is scheduled to commence Tuesday in 16 states, namely: Cross River, Taraba, Ekiti, Ogun, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Jigawa, Abia, Delta, Ebonyi, Niger, Rivers, Oyo, and Kaduna.

Highlighting sectors it will be investigating its projects, ICPC listed; Health, Education, Water Resources, Agriculture, and Power.

“Some of the objectives of the tracking exercise are: to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for constituency and executive projects; make recoveries on projects or contracts confirmed to have been inflated or in which contractors under-performed or did not perform at all; and track contracting companies for all statutory compliance,” the statement reads in part.

The agency boasted of achievements accrued during the first phase of the exercise, which was conducted in 2019.

“Successes of the exercise in 2019 included the recoveries of tractors, ambulances, dialysis machines and other hospital equipment from sponsors of the projects across the pilot states.

“The successes also included the recovery of huge sums of money, hundreds of tricycles, grinding machines and other empowerment items from the project sponsors.”

