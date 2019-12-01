Home | News | General | Human Rights Abuse: IHRC expresses readiness to partner Police in Delta

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, has expressed its readiness to partner with the Delta State Police Command in ensuring fundamental human rights protection.

The IHRC under the leadership of its International Secretary-General, Prof Rafal Marcin Wasik, and the Nigeria Country Head, Dr. Sani Friday, stated this during a solidarity visit to the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa. The visit was led by the State representative of IHRC, Fidelis Onakpoma.

The group commended the civic effort of Mr. Hafiz Inuwa for ensuring the cooperation of Deltans during the lockdown order declared by Governor

Ifeanyi Okowa as part of measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the State.

Presenting an award to Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, Mr. Fidelis Onakpoma who was flanked by Elizabeth Ekwerekwu and Blessing Umeokafor, said the lockdown order was complied with because of the effort of the Police Commissioner in the State.

He said: “many Deltans still doubt the existenceofCOVID-19 so the lockdown order was made possible through the operation of the Nigerian Police and other law enforcement agencies across the State”.

He however decried “extortion, embezzlement, and other corrupt practices by Nigeria’s police to undermine the fundamental human rights of Nigerians. These abuses range from arbitrary arrest and unlawful detention to threats and acts of violence, including physical and sexual assault, torture, and even extrajudicial killings”.

Expressing gratitude to IHRC for the award, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa assured that justice would be served on the perpetrators accordingly on violators of human rights and other crime

He held that a good number of Police officers conducted themselves in an exemplary manner, working in difficult and often dangerous conditions “but our services are hardly recognized or appreciated by Nigerian citizens.”

vanguard

