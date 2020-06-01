Home | News | General | “She married the personality, not the disability” – Physically-challenged Man tells trolls who mocked his bride
Human Rights Abuse: IHRC expresses readiness to partner Police in Delta
2023: Igbo presidency not a joke, no going back – Jim Nwobodo

“She married the personality, not the disability” – Physically-challenged Man tells trolls who mocked his bride



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A physically challenged man whose wedding photos recently went viral has hit back at trolls who claim his beautiful wife married him because of his money.

Damilola Akintade, a successful graphics designer got married to a lady named Vivian in May 2020..

alt

After his wedding, Nigerians had a lot to say. Some claimed his wife only agreed to marry him because he’s successful.

Damilola has now responded to the trolls while sharing adorable photos from his wedding day.

His words ;

Because it seem impossible to you doesn’t make it impossible for God.

To social media users you believed she married me because of wealth or desperation, please note that anything worthwhile has the hand of God in it.

I am a man like any one of you out there. I am not a silver-spoon born and bred man, but I have prospect!
She married the ‘personality’, not the ‘disability’.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182