Home | News | General | Innocent Until Proven Guity! – Dbanj Looking so Unbothered About His Rape Case in This New Video
BREAKING: Ize-iyamu declared winner of APC primaries in Edo State
This Lady’s 19th Year Birthday Photos Have Got Twitter Users Talking

Innocent Until Proven Guity! – Dbanj Looking so Unbothered About His Rape Case in This New Video



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 15 hours 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Iambangalee aka Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known by his stage name dbanj seems not to be flinching with the rape case that is currently hanging around him, coupled with the many twist that the saga have come with.

Recall that a lady Oluwaseyitan Babatayo accused the singer of rape and currently the IG have order that the ‘Olorunmaje’ crooner be investigated following so many unraveled details to the accusation..

alt

At the moment Dbanj is confidently dancing to one of his hit music in a recent video while sending a strong message to his accuser and all ill-wishers.

Dbanj while sharing the video captioned it: Innocent Until Proven Guity

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182