Innocent Until Proven Guity! – Dbanj Looking so Unbothered About His Rape Case in This New Video
- 15 hours 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Iambangalee aka Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known by his stage name dbanj seems not to be flinching with the rape case that is currently hanging around him, coupled with the many twist that the saga have come with.
Recall that a lady Oluwaseyitan Babatayo accused the singer of rape and currently the IG have order that the ‘Olorunmaje’ crooner be investigated following so many unraveled details to the accusation..
At the moment Dbanj is confidently dancing to one of his hit music in a recent video while sending a strong message to his accuser and all ill-wishers.
Dbanj while sharing the video captioned it: Innocent Until Proven Guity
