Home | News | General | This Lady’s 19th Year Birthday Photos Have Got Twitter Users Talking

While some look younger than their age, others look older than their actual age.

A lady who claimed to be 19 years recently shared her birthday photos and the shots have left twitter users wondering and talking

She recently left social media users in shock after sharing photos from her 19th birthday photo-shoot.

The lady with the handle @haitianbbyy on Twitter shared two photos of herself in just her underwear.

In one of the photos, she’s seen posing with inflatable balloons shaped as the number 19.

Her followers expressed disbelief at the age she’s claiming but she insisted that’s how old she is

Well see the photos below and read the reactions that followed:

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...