American actress, Gabrielle Union gifts husband Dwyane Wade his dream car, a Bronco, for Fathers’ Day (video)

American Film Star, Gabrielle Union celebrated her husband Dwyane Wade on Fathers’ Day by gifting him the car of his dreams.

The retired NBA star, 38, was showered with affection by his kids and wife Gabrielle Union on Sunday in honor of Father’s Day..

Wade said he mentioned years ago that he will like to have a Bronco when he moves to LA. Gabrielle decided to make that dream a reality for him on Fathers’ Day.

Presenting the car to her husband, Gabrielle Union said ;

“Don’t ever say I didn’t do nothing for you, i love you.”

The elated Dwayne took to his social media page to share the news with his fans ;

Happy Fathers Day to Meeeeee!!!! I mentioned years ago that when I moved to LA I would love a Bronco‼️Well the wife was listening. Thank you @gabunion you did that!!!!

